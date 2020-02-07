Current NXT Champion throws shade at RAW and SmackDown

Rhea Ripley called out RAW and SmackDown

This week's episode of NXT saw Charlotte Flair return to the black and yellow brand. This followed Monday's episode of RAW where NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley interrupted Charlotte Flair's promo.

Ripley told the women's Royal Rumble winner that she had already beaten Becky Lynch and Bayley, unlike herself. This led to Ripley demanding that Charlotte challenge her at WrestleMania.

On this week's NXT, Charlotte made her return, cutting off a Bianca Belair promo. Their exchange was interrupted by the NXT Women's Champion. Even after this, 'The Queen' refused to challenge Rhea Ripley to a match at WrestleMania 36. This was followed by Charlotte getting beaten down by both NXT stars.

Ripley took to Twitter later and threw shade at RAW and SmackDown, saying it was "all about talking" on the main roster. Here's what Ripley said:

"I guess over at RAW & Smackdown it's all about talking... Well at NXT we fight! On 2/16/20 @BiancaBelairWWE and I go to war at #NXTTakeOverPortland, but last night... Well last night we made the 'Queen' bow down to us! #WeAreNXT!"

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Portland against Toni Storm later this month.