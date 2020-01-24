Current RAW Champion talks about the issues he faced while training at WWE Performance Center

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News

24 Jan 2020, 15:19 IST SHARE

The WWE Performance Center

Current WWE RAW Superstar and United States Champion Andrade talked about the issues he had while he underwent training at the WWE Performance Center. Speaking to Seconds Out, El Idolo revealed what he believed to be the hardest aspect of his tenure at the WWE PC.

What was the hardest thing for Andrade?

Andrade revealed that the hardest thing for him was not able to get much personal time as he, much like other trainees who undergo training at the WWE PC to become Superstars, have to undergo a hectic schedule. He added that compared to WWE he had much more free time when he competed in the independent circuit.

The hardest thing for me was probably the different roles in the Performance Center because when you go to the Performance Center and become a WWE Superstar, you're on a different schedule.

But in the indies or in Mexico, you have your time. I moved to USA and the Performance Center in Orlando, and I had a schedule - you need to go the gym, you need promo, you need all this schedule. I don't like schedules. (h/t: WrestlingINC)

The third-generation luchador also explained that sometimes his schedule would become very stressful as he had to spar with people who had little to no wrestling experience as opposed to his experience of nearly nine years. However, Andrade added that it proved to be beneficial for him in the end as it has led to him achieving his current success with WWE.