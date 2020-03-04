Current SmackDown Superstar reveals he was in rehab recently

WWE

SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy made an appearance on this week's WWE Backstage, where he spoke about a lot of things.

Hardy revealed that he is now cleared to wrestle and that he was backstage on SmackDown recently.

He also revealed that he was in rehab last year, for the first time ever, after being arrested last year for driving under the influence.

Here is what Hardy said to WWE Backstage host Renee Young:

"On the night of October 3rd, I got into some trouble. On the morning of October 4th, I arranged for me to go into in-patient rehab for the first-time in my life. And it was one of the best things I could have ever done, for myself. I have done something every day to better myself, and it's just going to be so good to be in front of all those people."

Hardy was arrested twice last year, the first one in July 2019 and then later once again in October 2019.

He has had brushes with the law previously as well, and it is encouraging to see him finally address those issues.

Now that he's cleared to return to the ring, we should see him on the Blue brand soon, on the Road to WrestleMania.

Also Read: WWE legend and current SmackDown Superstar confirms he's cleared to wrestle

Advertisement