WWE legend and current SmackDown Superstar confirms he's cleared to wrestle

WWE legend Jeff Hardy was a guest on this week's WWE Backstage where he revealed that he has been cleared to wrestle. He stated that he was backstage on SmackDown recently and is ready to step back in the ring once again.

Jeff added that he is waiting for WWE's creative team to give him something to do on the Blue brand.

You can watch the video of Jeff talking about his return from injury below on WWE Backstage:

"The last 9 months have been very crazy." - @JEFFHARDYBRAND as he explains the ups & downs in his life the past few months.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Y2H1FXU3q0 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2020

Jeff has not been on WWE television since April 2019 as he has been on the shelf due to a leg injury. Jeff and his brother Matt had to relinquish the SmackDown Tag Team titles after his injury, a title that they won on SmackDown after WrestleMania 35.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed that Jeff should return to action soon, along with the likes of Sasha Banks and Nia Jax.

While Matt recently revealed that he had let his WWE contract expire, Jeff's contract should go on for a while longer as WWE may have added a few more months to his contract due to the fact that he was absent through injury since last year.