WWE Rumors - Jeff Hardy and 2 other Former Champions set to return soon

Jeff Hardy.

WWE never has a blank injury list as there are always a few Superstars who are sidelined due to unfortunate and untimely injuries. The good thing is that they get some much-needed time off from WWE's hectic schedule and as it's often said, absence makes the heart grow fonder.

The fans look forward to the returns of the injured Superstars and the very same fans should keep an eye out for three big comebacks that could happen soon.

Dave Meltzer provided updates on the impending returns of Jeff Hardy, Sash Banks and Nia Jax in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Jeff Hardy was backstage at the last SmackDown show and as per his recovery timeline, he should be just about ready to return, as revealed by Meltzer.

The Charismatic Enigma had knee surgery in May last year and should ideally be fit enough to return to TV. While Matt hardy's contract status and future are still up in the air, Jeff could stick around as the company does see some value in the former World Champion

Sasha Banks has been out of action with an ankle injury and she was originally scheduled for a non-wrestling role at WrestleMania. Meltzer added that she could have also been a part of the Women's Battle Royal at 'Mania.

The Boss should be back soon and she could rejoin Bayley on the Road to WrestleMania. A potential turn and a match between the two best friends sounds like tantalizing possibilities.

We finally come to Nia Jax, who has not been seen since WrestleMania 35. The former RAW Women's Champion underwent double knee surgery and she too could be given the green signal to wrestle again pretty soon.

The WrestleMania card is already quite stacked and WWE could save the returns for the TV shows after the PPV. Jeff Hardy's backstage presence at the recent SmackDown show, however, makes us wonder if he could be back leading up to the mega show in April.

