WWE Rumors - Big backstage changes made to WrestleMania 36 card that now has 16 matches

Kevin Owens and Edge.

Super ShowDown planted the seeds for two top WrestleMania matches from the SmackDown side. As we had reported earlier via Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon called for a revamp on the blue side of things and went ahead with Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns, and John Cena vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Meltzer revealed more details on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter with regards to the reported WrestleMania card that is currently doing the rounds backstage.

WWE made quite a few changes to the lineup in the past couple of weeks and many decisions were taken regarding all the matches.

As of this writing, the final card may feature a total of 16 matches.

The Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler matches have undergone no changes.

Randy Orton's showdown against Edge will have stipulations that will be announced later.

The other definite matches on the card are Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler, Kabuki Warriors vs. Natalya and the returning Beth Pheonix for the Women's Tag Team Titles, and two Battle Royals (men's and women's).

There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the plans for Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. They were initially scheduled for a singles match, which was the plan as of ten days ago. The new plan could be to have Rollins and Murphy defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against Kevin Owens and a mystery partner. Samoa Joe may not return in time for the show as he is out with a suspension as well as a concussion.

Bayley will defend the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania, however, we don't know the identity of her opponent. It could be Naomi, but WWE already booked that match at Super ShowDown. It's interesting to note that the company has hinted at having a third Elimination Chamber match to determine the #1 contender for Bayley's title.

Braun Strowman will defend the Intercontinental Title as well and Meltzer speculated that it could be Shinsuke Nakamura or Sheamus, as the Celtic Warrior has been getting a monster push on SmackDown.

Regarding the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, The Miz and John Morrison could have a rematch against The New Day, or, they may defend the titles against multiple tag teams. King Corbin and Robert Roode's team was also hinted as the potential challengers for the titles. Finally, Andrade could also have a multiple person match at the show.

Here's how the rumored card looks after the changes and updates:

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship) Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (RAW Women's Championship) Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (NXT Women's Championship) Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship) The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles John Cena vs. The Fiend Edge vs. Randy Orton (Stipulation match) Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler Kabuki Warriors vs. Natalya & Beth Phoenix (Women's Tag Team Championship) Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens or Seth Rollins & Murphy vs. Kevin Owens & a partner for the RAW Tag Team Championship) The Miz and Morrison vs. New Day or multiple tag teams (SmackDown Tag Team Championship) Bayley vs. TBD (SmackDown Women's Championship ) Braun Strowman vs. TBD (Intercontinental Championship) Women's Battle Royal Men's Battle Royal Andrade vs. TBD (United States Championship) (Possible multi-man match)

What do you guys think? Would you pay to watch this 'Mania card?