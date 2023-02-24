Current superstar once said he will be "the next guy after The Undertaker" to never leave WWE

Former World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton once said that he would end his career in WWE, similar to The Undertaker.

The Phenom's legendary 30-year WWE run came to an end at Survivor Series 2020, where he was given a memorable send-off. The Deadman was then honored with a Hall of Fame induction in 2022.

WWE legend Randy Orton completed 20 years in the company last year and opened up about his legacy as a wrestler. The Viper stated that his legacy will be similar to that of The Undertaker, as he will never leave the Stamford-based promotion for another company.

Here's what he said:

"You know, a lot of people ask me what my legacy will be? I think, if we are talking WWE, more specifically. My legacy will be, that I was the next guy after The Undertaker, that was the only person that never went anywhere else, and had more matches, more titles, more accolades," said Orton. [13:34-13:53]

The Undertaker and Randy Orton were once arch-rivals on WWE TV

Randy Orton was one of WWE's top babyfaces heading into WrestleMania 21 in 2005. Mere weeks ahead of 'Mania, he challenged The Deadman to an Interbrand match at and turned heel in the process. At The Show of Shows, Orton gave everything he had but failed to win the match.

The feud was far from over, though. During the 2005 WWE Draft, The Viper moved to SmackDown and targeted The Undertaker once again.

This led to a huge rematch at SummerSlam that Orton won. At No Mercy 2005, Randy and his father, Bob Orton, locked Taker in a casket and set it on fire as the live audience watched in horror.

The Phenom made his big return at Survivor Series 2005 and resumed his feud with Randy Orton. The duo met inside Hell In a Cell at WWE Armageddon 2005. After 30 minutes of sheer brutality, Orton lost the match, and the feud finally came to a close.

The Viper is currently out of action due to a back injury that he suffered last year. His fans have been patiently waiting for him to make his big return to WWE TV. After everything Orton has done for the company, he certainly deserves to ride off into the sunset with a well-deserved big match.

Do you miss Randy on WWE TV? Sound off in the comment section below.

