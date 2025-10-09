Current World Champion to turn heel right before WWE Crown Jewel 2025? Exploring the possibility

WWE is just a day from hosting its go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel. The show is scheduled to take place at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia. However, it seems that a current World Champion might turn heel right on the blue brand right before the Perth event.
Stephanie Vaquer is the champion in question. She won the vacant Women's World Title by defeating IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza, marking her first championship in the main roster. She is now set to face WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton this Saturday at Crown Jewel: Perth.
However, Vaquer might turn heel in a shocking twist by betraying Tiffany during their tag team match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The babyfaces are scheduled to take on the team of Kiana James and Women's United States Champion Giulia.
James and Giulia attacked Tiffany and Stephanie following last week's Crown Jewel contract signing segment between Stratton and Vaquer.
If this happens, it could increase fans' excitement and anticipation for their showdown this Saturday. Interestingly, it could also help establish Stephanie Vaquer as a strong and credible champion within the women's roster on RAW.
That said, while this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait and see things play out on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.
Sami Zayn may lose his WWE United States Championship on SmackDown
Sami Zayn is set to make another open challenge tomorrow night on SmackDown for the United States Championship. He has proven to be a fighting champion by consistently defending the title every week since defeating Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions to win the gold.
However, it seems that Zayn might lose the belt in the upcoming episode of the blue brand. In a shocking twist, Santos Escobar could answer to Sami's open challenge and beat him to capture the United States Championship. The 41-year-old has yet to capture any title since being called up to the main roster, and that could change soon.
Given the report about Escobar recently renewing his contract with the Stamford-based promotion, he might now seek to win his first championship in the main roster, and defeating Sami Zayn for the US Title could be the goal.
However, this angle is also speculative, and nothing in this regard has been confirmed.