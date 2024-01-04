Current WWE champion to kick out Damian Priest? Rhea Ripley losing - 4 directions for The Judgment Day in 2024

The Judgment Day successfully established their prominence in WWE last year. The villainous faction as of right now includes Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and recently added JD McDongah. Already, The Eradicator had kicked off this year by showcasing her dominance against Ivy Nile in the most recent episode of the red brand.

However, as 2024 just commenced, it is expected to bring forth numerous potential twists and turns in the upcoming weeks and months. With that said, let's discuss four directions for Judgment Day in 2024.

#4. Dominik Mysterio might capture his first singles title on the main roster

One of the potential directions for the villainous faction might involve Dominik Mysterio capturing his first singles title on the main roster. The Dirty Dominik already triumphed in his career-first singles title by winning the NXT North American Championship.

However, as Dominik recently lost his title to Dragon Lee, it allows the company to present Don with his first main roster singles title run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Further, the rising popularity of The Judgment Day member increases the likelihood of this probable scenario unfolding in 2024.

#3. Rhea Ripley might kick out Damian Priest from The Judgment Day

Another potential direction of the RAW faction could witness Damian Priest getting booted out from the faction by Rhea Ripley. The company has already teased the farewell of the Senor MITB holder in the previous episodes of RAW. Priest claimed that he was the group's leader on multiple occasions, and it didn't sit well with Mami.

As of writing, things seem to be running smoothly for the villainous faction. However, as we are on the Road to WrestleMania 40, fans might witness an unexpected breakup of the faction, with the rifts between Priest and The Judgment Day escalating in the upcoming weeks. This could eventually lead to The Eradicator's decision to expel Damian from the group.

#2. Rhea Ripley might lose his title at WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley is currently dominant as the Women's World Champion on the red brand. However, WrestleMania 40 might finally put the end of Ripley's title reign as either Liv Morgan or Jade Cargill might surface to claim the throne.

The Eradicator won the Women's World Title back at WrestleMania 39 after defeating Charlotte Flair in a title bout. So this year, Shows of the Shows seems to be a perfect spot to end her historic title reign.

Rhea losing the Women's World Title will not only inject fresh excitement into the Women's division in the company but also add a major dynamic to the villainous faction.

#1. Damian Priest might finally cash in his MITB briefcase

Damian Priest triumphed in the MITB briefcase last year, and since then, he already made considerable attempts to have a cash-in against Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship.

However, as now we are just a few months away from WrestleMania 40, this implies that Damian Priest might finally have his MITB cash in soon.

However, it will be intriguing to witness whether Priest can successfully claim the World Title after cashing in or if The Judgment Day cost him this larger-than-life opportunity.