Current WWE Champion open to his relationship becoming a WWE storyline

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

Charlotte and Andrade seem to have a lot of fun outside of the ring

Andrade and Charlotte have been in a relationship in the public eye for more than a year now and celebrated the new year by announcing their engagement. Both Charlotte and Andrade have been on top form on WWE TV as of late, with the latter picking up the United States Championship recently, but it appears that Andrade may not be happy with his relationship only being an off-screen thing.

Whilst talking to The New York Post, Andrade was clear that he currently has an interesting storyline with Zelina Vega, but this may not always be the case.

“Now it’s part of Andrade, sometimes when Zelina is injured or something, sometimes when I go to the ring and Zelina’s not in my corner, something is confused or like I forgot something. Now Zelina is beside Andrade. Andrade is beside Zelina. Now it’s a team.”

Right now it appears that Andrade and Charlotte are focused on their own paths, but Andrade is open to change in the future.

“Maybe in the future, but now she’s focused on her work, I’m focused on my work. Now Zelina’s in my corner. Maybe in the future, but not for now," he said via Cagesideseats.

Do you think Andrade and Charlotte could be WWE's powercouple of 2020? Have your say in the comments section below...