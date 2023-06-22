Current WWE RAW star says the younger generation is "stealing" all his moves

A WWE RAW star believes that many of the younger wrestlers today have been influenced by him.

Ricochet was part of a tag team with Braun Strowman on WWE RAW before The Monster of All Monsters got injured and is currently out of action. But the former Intercontinental Champion is keeping busy in the meantime. He qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank match on July 1st and confronted Logan Paul on this week's RAW after the popular YouTuber announced that he will be added to the ladder match.

Speaking with Joe Baiamonte of Sporf, Ricochet claimed that the younger generation is stealing all of his stuff but added that it is okay because he also borrowed from AJ Styles and Evan Bourne in the past.

"Y’know, I stand out because the younger generations are just stealing all my stuff. But it’s OK because my generation just stole all AJ Styles’ stuff and Evan Bourne’s stuff. So the tucked moonsault is definitely the Matt Sydal/Evan Bourne moonsault that we all do," he said.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Ricochet hitting PAC with his STUNNING Double Moonsault - Dragon Gate (07.17.2011) Ricochet hitting PAC with his STUNNING Double Moonsault - Dragon Gate (07.17.2011) https://t.co/MKae3FkfnN

Ricochet on what sets him apart from other WWE Superstars

Ricochet has had a lot of success in WWE as of late, and he believes that it is because he is the best at what he does.

Before teaming up with Braun Strowman, Ricochet won the inaugural SmackDown World Cup and had a great rivalry with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Ultimately, The Ring General prevailed, but the high flyer remains a fan-favorite on RAW.

During his conversation with Sporf, the 34-year-old claimed that he could execute any move the best, and that is what causes him to stand out from the rest of the roster.

"But the way Ricochet really stands out, and take this however you will take this, but the way Ricochet stands out is he just does it better than everybody else. Whether it’s a crossbody, whether it’s a super kick, a moonsault, a dropkick, Ricochet just does it better than everyone else, so that’s how Ricochet stands out," he said. [H/T: Sporf]

𝒔𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒚𝒂 @shrexoxo Can Ricochet & Logan Paul pull off another crazy move like this at MITB Can Ricochet & Logan Paul pull off another crazy move like this at MITB https://t.co/nRebbSyDgP

The veteran has undoubtedly left an impact on the wrestling business, and many wrestlers across the world have tried their best to emulate him. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstars of this generation will inspire the next wave of professional wrestlers down the line.

Which WWE Superstar are you rooting for to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event on July 1st? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes