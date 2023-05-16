Current WWE star recently "wanted" a one-on-one match with Shawn Michaels

During their intense on-screen feud earlier this year, Shawn Michaels' young WWE rival Grayson Waller wanted to battle the icon in a match.

Since September 2022, The Heartbreak Kid has worked as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, with him being the lead figurehead for the company's third brand, NXT.

During a recent interview with FOX Sports Australia, Grayson Waller stated that he wanted his verbal feud with Michaels in NXT to end up with them facing off.

"No one in recent years can say that they were in the ring with Shawn Michaels. Even though it wasn’t in a wrestling capacity, like I wanted, that’s one of the greatest of all time and I was in there. And that doesn’t happen. So that was very big for me." (H/T POST Wrestling)

After spending just under two years in NXT, the Australian star recently took the next step in his WWE career after being drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.

Shawn Michaels' former Tag Team partner on a potential WWE return

Having officially stepped away from the ring, the Showstopper has found a strong passion for crafting the skills and personas of WWE's future superstars.

One person who is keen to work with Michaels in NXT is his former Rockers teammate Marty Jannetty, who recently said to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter that he'd like to coach the next generation.

"I could see that he had the knowledge and talent to be teaching younger guys. I would love to be there, my passion is to teach the younger guys." [2:59 - 3:08] (H/T Sportskeeda)

During Shawn Michaels' reign as the head of NXT, many exciting young stars have established themselves as ones to watch, such as Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, and Carmelo Hayes.

