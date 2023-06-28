Current WWE Superstar once joked about slapping The Undertaker live on RAW

Talking about his RAW segment with The Undertaker, LA Knight once joked that he wanted to slap the WWE legend.

On the 30th-anniversary episode of WWE RAW, LA Knight came face-to-face with The Deadman in the middle of the ring. The segment ended with Bray Wyatt coming out and hitting a Sister Abigail on Knight.

LA Knight later chatted with Chris Van Vliet and opened up about the segment. The current WWE Superstar joked that he was close to slapping The Undertaker on RAW.

Check out his full comment below:

"He was about this close to getting slapped right in the mouth, but I decided to spare him," Knight said. "I'll tell you the truth, it's funny because you always hear the cliché, when you're standing in that ring and that bell tolls, it's chills, and I'm like [sarcastically thinking], 'Oh yeah, for sure.' That sumb***h hit, it was chills. It was pretty wild."

Knight also revealed an interesting tidbit about his RAW appearance. He wasn't initially booked to be on the red brand, and the interaction was a last-minute decision.

"I didn't even know I was gonna be going to RAW, and then last minute it's like, 'All right, you guys are going to RAW.' 'Why?' 'Because Royal Rumble's coming around. We got the Pitch Black Match, the Royal Rumble, all this stuff.' It's just go, go, go at this point."

The Undertaker is a massive Bray Wyatt fan

Wyatt took LA Knight down with The Phenom's assistance on the 30th-anniversary edition of RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer has been high on Wyatt for quite some time now.

When Wyatt was released from WWE in 2021, the veteran stated in an interview that he wanted to see him back with the company somewhere down the line.

Wyatt has been out of action for a while now. As for LA Knight, he is currently focused on winning the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match at the namesake PLE this Saturday.

Did you like LA Knight's face-off with The Undertaker on RAW XXX? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes