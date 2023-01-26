LA Knight breaks character, reveals details about his WWE RAW segment with The Undertaker

LA Knight has opened up about his experience working with The Undertaker on the 30th-anniversary episode of WWE RAW.

The 40-year-old was interrupted by the WWE Hall of Famer during an in-ring promo. The segment led to an appearance from Bray Wyatt, who hit Knight with his Sister Abigail finisher thanks to The Undertaker's assistance.

Knight, who only usually appears on SmackDown, revealed on Insight with Chris Van Vliet that he was not originally booked for RAW:

"I didn't even know I was gonna be going to RAW, and then last minute it's like, 'All right, you guys are going to RAW.' 'Why?' 'Because Royal Rumble's coming around. We got the Pitch Black Match, the Royal Rumble, all this stuff.' It's just go, go, go at this point."

Knight joked that he considered hitting The Undertaker during the segment. The former Million Dollar Champion also spoke about his reaction when the "gong" sounded at the start of the WWE icon's entrance:

"He was about this close to getting slapped right in the mouth, but I decided to spare him," Knight said. "I'll tell you the truth, it's funny because you always hear the cliché, when you're standing in that ring and that bell tolls, it's chills, and I'm like [sarcastically thinking], 'Oh yeah, for sure.' That sumb***h hit, it was chills. It was pretty wild."

Knight will face Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the 2023 Royal Rumble on Saturday.

LA Knight on WWE fans' reaction to his moment with The Undertaker

The segment was widely praised by RAW viewers on social media. Fans in attendance also reacted with boos and cheers at various stages when LA Knight spoke on the microphone.

The former NXT star added that he was pleased with how well the segment was received:

"To be standing there and doing my thing and to be very recognized, that audience was right on top of everything I had to say, even with The Undertaker in the ring, so I mean that's a big feather in my cap as far as I'm concerned," Knight continued. "At the same time, looking at a guy who is undoubtedly a legend, Hall of Famer. Crazy, crazy night leading into this Royal Rumble."

Knight also discussed his desire to step over Bray Wyatt and become a bigger star than the three-time WWE world champion.

Did you enjoy LA Knight's interactions with Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker? Let us know in the comments section below.

