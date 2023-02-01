Custody match, an unfortunate choice - 4 scenarios for the WWE RAW love triangle between Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Bayley

This week on WWE RAW, a new layer in the feud between Becky Lynch and Bayley was unveiled as the leader of Damage CTRL took a hard shot at the married life of The Man.

Bayley and Seth Rollins have been friends on and off-screen for several years and it appears that their friendship could now be tested since she brought his marriage into the rivalry.

The steel cage match on WWE RAW next week may not be the end of the feud, and it could now become a love triangle.

#4. Mixed Tag Team match at Elimination Chamber

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @WWERollins Blink twice if you want out @WWERollins Blink twice if you want out

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have worked together on-screen in the past, and whilst both have noted that they wouldn't rush to do it again, this could be a worthy storyline.

Seth Rollins could join forces with his wife to take on Bayley and a partner of her choice in order to come out on top and force Rollins to then pick a side. Of course, Beth Phoenix and Edge are expected to have their own mixed tag team match against Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber, but there's no rule against having two on the same card.

It should be noted, however, that Rollins has already qualified for the men's Elimination Chamber match at the event.

#3. Seth Rollins saves Becky Lynch from Damage CTRL on WWE RAW

Rolsogames @RolsoG Bayley diciéndole a Becky Lynch que su esposo, Seth Rollins, se casó con ella solo porque la había dejado preñada. Me está encantando este feudo, huele a Wrestlemania.



Bayley diciéndole a Becky Lynch que su esposo, Seth Rollins, se casó con ella solo porque la había dejado preñada. Me está encantando este feudo, huele a Wrestlemania. https://t.co/zddFpMEcYG

A steel cage match is designed to prevent interference, but the fact that there is no roof means that this is rarely the case. Damage CTRL is likely to still find a way to attack Becky Lynch next week on WWE RAW after she assaulted Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in order to force Bayley into accepting the match.

Lynch has never needed backup but her husband could be on hand to make it clear that he isn't being forced to remain in this marriage. Rollins would be enough to force the women to back off, but Lynch may need some female reinforcements as well.

#2. Seth Rollins is forced to choose

Seth Rollins has his own storyline at the moment as he looks to enter The Elimination Chamber and challenge for the United States Championship. That being said, there's nothing stopping him from pulling double duty and being in his wife's corner as she looks to overcome Bayley.

Rollins could also cut a promo to make it clear that he has a choice in the matter and that could include either backing his wife or agreeing with Bayley.

#1. Custody Ladder match

MⓊK𝐚ℝŘ𝕒ϻ @Mukarram_Mania



#WWERaw Custody of Seth Rollins match between Becky Lynch and Bayley could be interesting Custody of Seth Rollins match between Becky Lynch and Bayley could be interesting 😄#WWERaw https://t.co/688nJvw9sD

The WWE Universe has gone wild with ideas about this love triangle since it became apparent that the two women were now fighting over Seth Rollins. One of the best responses was for WWE to have the two women battle it out in a ladder match and the winner will then get custody of Rollins.

This would be the same as SummerSlam 2005 when Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero battled it out for the custody of Dominik, with Mysterio coming out on top.

How do you think this WWE RAW feud should be settled? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes