Custom Cody Rhodes WWE Championship belt goes viral: Is it real or fake?

Cody Rhodes has come a long way since his WWE return last year. After being inactive for months due to a pectoral injury, he returned and won the Men's Royal Rumble. The American Nightmare has booked a main event ticket to WrestleMania 39 where he will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

With Cody Rhodes moments away from completing his 'undesirable, undeniable, undisputed' story at WrestleMania 39, a picture of a custom-made title has gone viral on Twitter. Fans can see The American Nightmare symbol dazzling at the center in a design reminiscent of the 'Winged Eagle' WWE Championship from 1990s. Its white background is similar to the previous version of the Intercontinental Championship.

Cody Rhodes is undoubtedly a huge favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns. If he achieves the feat, will The American Nightmare implement the aforementioned custom-made WWE Championship? The answer is currently a no. The title is clearly fan-made as it doesn't carry the official logo of WWE and the company has made no official statement on the matter. However, the design is real and WWE can take notes from it.

It was earlier reported that Triple H disliked the Universal Championship and planned to bring his favorite World Heavyweight Championship back to the main roster. However, he was unable to do so due to Roman Reigns' ongoing title reign. The Game may give Cody Rhodes the authority to hold a custom-made belt that incorporates designs from previous world titles or stick with his original plans.

Cody Rhodes teased the idea of a Trios Championship in WWE

During a house show on Saturday, Cody Rhodes teamed with Braun Strowman and Ricochet to defeat The Usos and Solo Sikoa in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. It was a thrilling bout that laid emphasis on the teamwork of Strowman and Ricochet going forward.

After the bout, Rhodes took the mic and told ring-announcer Samantha Irvine to declare the winning team as the "official Salt Lake City six-man Tag Team Champions." The statement was made in jest, but it did tease the idea of a trios championship.

WWE has multiple stables ruling both SmackDown and RAW. They often clash in a battle of supremacy, but a title could add more hype to their fights. That way, factions like The Judgment Day, Hit Row, etc. could be in the limelight and engage in trios action week after week.

The Stamford-based promotion could take inspiration from All Elite Wrestling's Trios Championship. The three titles highlighted the capabilities of teams like Death Triangle (Pac and The Lucha Brothers) and the House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews, Malakai Black). Time will tell whether WWE will consider exploring the trios division.

