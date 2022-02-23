Drake Maverick confirms his comeback to WWE in a new role

Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick has confirmed that he has joined the promotion's creative team.

There were reports by PWInsider on Monday night that Maverick was all set to work as one of WWE's creative team members. The English wrestler was signed as an in-ring performer for WWE in 2020, but was released by the company in November 2021.

He plied his trade in NXT for around a year and was let go before he could get his big break on the main roster.

The 39-year-old took to LinkedIn to announce his comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment. He quoted:

I am pleased to announce that towards the end of 2021 - I accepted the wonderful offer of becoming a part of the WWE Creative Writing Team as a Writer / Producer.

Drake said that his parents are very happy with his achievements in WWE.

Some of my last appearances in ring for WWE fittingly happened in the United Kingdom. The last appearance of that tour was in my hometown of Birmingham, UK where it all started. My parents had seen me perform many times at arena shows but never for the WWE. I finally was at peace with what I had accomplished in life & said to them both at the hotel with tears rolling down & my face beaming with pride ‘Mom, Dad - I did it’. said the 39-year-old.

The former NXT star also revealed what he felt was the most rewarding week of his career.

My final appearance in the ring was in Louisville KY which was my first home in the United States when I moved to the country in 2013 - This writes itself doesn’t it? After a fun & entertaining match with involving a cavalcade of stars we returned to the gorilla position to smiling faces & a rounds of applause. That UK tour ending with that night in Louisville KY was the most rewarding week of my career. If you told me there & then that was the end - I was good with it. - continued Maverick.

Drake Maverick looks all set for a new chapter after exceeding his personal expectations as a wrestler.

I now have the opportunity to expand my horizons even further in the industry I love as well as many other avenues including film & television. After a career beginning in 2001 as an in ring performer I have personally exceeded all of my personal expectations from a geographical & physical standpoint in a line of work somebody like myself should have never succeeded in. - he stated.

Needless to say, all thanks to the people I have had the pleasure of being around on the journey & this industry as a whole - I am in a blessed position in life. It owes me nothing yet I owe it everything. Thanks for reading - James. - said Maverick.

Drake Maverick took a healthy approach to getting re-signed after his second WWE release

Maverick did things differently when he was released for the second time by Vince Mcmahon.

After his first release, Maverick posted an emotional video that worked for him. But the former 205 Live General Manager shared a well-produced video of an evolved version of himself following his second release.

Are you happy that Drake Maverick is re-joining WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit PWInsider.com and include a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman