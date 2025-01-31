D-Von Dudley names the greatest WWE tag team ever

Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley are considered by many to be among the greatest tag teams in WWE history. However, according to D-Von, The Dudley Boyz will always be second best to The Road Warriors.

Hawk and Animal, also known as The Legion of Doom, were two of wrestling's biggest stars in the 1980s and 1990s. The destructive duo worked for several major companies, including the AWA, NJPW, WCW, and WWE.

On his D-Von Dudley YouTube channel, D-Von praised many of his former opponents before naming The Road Warriors as the best tag team ever:

"LOD, The Legion of Doom, The Road Warriors, there is your greatest tag team of all time. Watching them, the way they would enter the ring and how they would just bulldoze people and just beat the living hell out of them, and then to watch documentaries later, hearing reports of people getting in the ring with them and were petrified because that's what they did. They put fear in people." [16:50 – 17:13]

In 2011, The Road Warriors were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Hawk and Animal passed away in 2003 and 2020, respectively, after suffering heart attacks.

D-Von Dudley's experience with The Road Warriors

The Dudley Boyz joined WWE in August 1999, five months after The Road Warriors left the company. Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley later wrestled Animal in TNA after Hawk passed away.

Looking back, D-Von believes The Road Warriors had a similar presence to that of basketball legend Michael Jordan:

"It was kinda like Michael Jordan putting fear in the basketball world when you p**s Michael off. You didn't do that. You kept your mouth shut. Well, that was the same thing with The Road Warriors. You kept your mouth shut because if you didn't you would pay an ultimate price. It was a pleasure and an honor to know them and to be able to tell them that we thought that they were the greatest tag team in the history of this business." [17:13 – 17:36]

D-Von also disclosed details about a conversation that took place before The Usos began using The Dudley Boyz's 3D finisher.

Do you think The Road Warriors are the greatest tag team ever? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit D-Von Dudley and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

