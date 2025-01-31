The Usos requested legend's permission before using iconic WWE move

The Usos have cemented their status as one of the greatest WWE duos ever. D-Von Dudley, a member of the legendary Dudley Boyz tag team, recently recalled how Jimmy and Jey Uso asked if they could use the Dudley Death Drop (3D).

The Dudley Boyz made their name in ECW in the 1990s before becoming one of WWE's top tag teams in the Attitude Era. Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley often defeated rivals with the 3D. To execute the move, D-Von lifted an opponent high in the air before Bubba slammed them face-first into the mat.

On his D-Von Dudley YouTube channel, D-Von said The Usos requested his permission before debuting their own 3D, the One and Done (1D), in 2022:

"The Usos came to me while I was producing their match one time and asked me was it okay if they used the 3D. I told them, I said, 'Of course it's okay. Why not? We're not using it. The Dudley Boyz aren't using it no more. It would be an honor and a privilege if you did.'" [2:40 – 2:53]

In 2016, The Usos defeated The Dudley Boyz on the WrestleMania 32 kickoff show. The match was Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley's final WrestleMania in-ring appearance as a tag team.

How D-Von Dudley reacted to The Usos' 1D

Several iconic moves have been passed on to today's wrestlers. For example, Triple H's Pedigree is sometimes used by Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, while Damian Priest received permission to use Scott Hall's Razor's Edge.

After witnessing The Usos' version of the 3D, D-Von Dudley immediately called the popular tag team and congratulated them:

"One day I was home after my back surgery watching one of the pay-per-views and out of nowhere they hit the 3D. I jumped up because I was happy they hit it perfect, and it was one of those things where I called them right away and said, 'F***ing great job, man. Great job on the 3D. You guys did great.' I was like, 'I couldn't be more proud of you guys.' I remember they kept saying, 'Thanks, D, man, thank you so much for everything.' It was like having a moment with those guys, you know." [2:54 – 3:20]

In the same episode, D-Von revealed he named his son after one of his legendary Attitude Era opponents.

