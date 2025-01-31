WWE legend says he named his son after Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy made his name alongside his brother Jeff as The Hardy Boyz during WWE's popular Attitude Era. In a recent video, D-Von Dudley discussed his close friendship with his former opponents.

Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley faced The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian in several legendary matches. At SummerSlam 2000, D-Von fell back-first from a great height after Jeff Hardy prevented him from claiming the tag titles in the first TLC match. The three teams also met in a memorable rematch at WrestleMania 17.

On his D-Von Dudley YouTube channel, D-Von reminisced about his moment with Jeff Hardy. The 52-year-old also revealed he named his son Matthew, born in 2001, after Matt Hardy:

"I tell Jeff all the time, every time I see him, I will never hang with you 30 feet up in the air again," D-Von said. "I love you, but not that much! And, you know, it's funny because me and Matt became so close that I named my son, my third son, after Matt, and that's how close The Dudleyz and The Hardyz were, so I was very happy to be able to share a ring with those guys and have those memorable TLC matches." [15:51 – 16:18]

Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley are considered one of the greatest tag teams ever. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

D-Von Dudley reflects on WWE TLC matches

The Dudley Boyz, Edge & Christian, and The Hardy Boyz popularized the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) concept. The match type became so popular that WWE held 12 TLC premium live events between 2009 and 2020.

D-Von Dudley believes the three teams would have struggled to reach their current level of stardom if the TLC matches had not happened:

"Without those matches, there would be no Edge and Christian, there would be no Hardyz, and there sure as hell would be no Dudley Boyz. So, thank you, Hardyz, thank you so much." [16:19 – 16:29]

Edge & Christian won both triple threat TLC matches against The Dudley Boyz and The Hardy Boyz at SummerSlam 2000 and WrestleMania 17.

