Daga on IMPACT Wrestling, his goals for 2020 & more (Exclusive)

Darren Paltrowitz FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Exclusive Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Daga / Photo courtesy of IMPACT Wrestling

In 2019, IMPACT Wrestling grabbed a lot of headlines via its move to AXS TV for IMPACT!, its flagship weekly two-hour program. Starting 2020 off strong, IMPACT Wrestling will be presenting its first pay-per-view of the year via January 12th's Hard To Kill, just days after January 10th's Bash At The Brewery 2 at the Freetail Brewery in San Antonio, Texas.

One of the IMPACT Wrestling stars who has fans talking is Daga. Daga competes for both IMPACT and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, where he is the reigning AAA Latin American Champion. He has been wrestling professionally since 2009.

Daga made headlines last month when it was announced that he and fellow IMPACT star Tessa Blanchard had gotten engaged. Blanchard will be competing against Sami Callihan in an unprecedented intergender match as part of Hard To Kill at the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Daga by phone on January 8, 2020. In addition to the full audio of the interview, below as an exclusive to Sportskeeda is a transcription of a few minutes from the discussion. More on Daga can be found online at www.twitter.com/Daga_wrestler and/or www.impactwrestling.com.

On whether he has spent a lot of time in Dallas, where Hard To Kill is taking place:

Daga: I've been here before, maybe a few times, before IMPACT... I'm having a good time [now in Dallas]. (laughs)

On whether he has ever wrestled at a brewery before:

Daga: No, never. I've been here before I've never had a match there. It's going to be interesting. I feel excited to go to a new venue, because that means a new crowd and a lot new things.

Advertisement

On his recent tweet about wanting to wrestle the best people in the world in 2020:

Daga: Probably not a lot of people know about me in the States, unless you're a really big wrestling fan. But I did a lot of this in Mexico, where I'm from, I'd be able to face people like Alberto Del Rio, people like [Rey] Mysterio, John Morrison, Low-Ki, big names. There's a huge roster of people I'd like to face in 2020.

On other plans for 2020:

Daga: I think it's going to be a good year for me. I think I did really good last year in IMPACT, but I think this year is going to be a huge year for me. I've been in this business for 13 years now and it's time to show people from America and people from all over the world how Daga can be a top guy.

It doesn't matter if it's Mexico, it doesn't matter if it's the United States, It doesn't matter if it's Japan, it's gonna be a good year. I have a lot of goals that I want to achieve.

On his last words for the kids:

Daga: Put the work in. It doesn't matter if you want to be a wrestler, or you want to be a doctor, whatever you want to be, you need to work hard for your dreams. You have to do this because that is the key for success: work hard. I'm an example of this. I came from a little town in Mexico. I started to perform for 15 people when I started in wrestling and [now] I'm able to perform for 24,000 people. So it's just about hard work and believing in yourself.