Dallas McCarver dead: Possible cause and more details on WWE Superstar Dana Brooke's late boyfriend

What exactly happened to this extremely talented bodybuilder?

Dana Brooke lost her boyfriend a few hours ago

Earlier today, we reported on the death of the boyfriend of WWE Superstar Dana Brooke, bodybuilder Dallas McCarver. Since then, more information has been revealed on the cause of death and more.

In case you didn't know

McCarver - who died at age 26 - had been an active competitive bodybuilder since he was 21. At 6'1" and over 300 lbs., McCarver won a lot of competitions since starting out. In fact, he made the top 10 in last year's Mr. Olympia competition, scoring 8th overall. However, he had a couple of health scares recently, just as him passing out on stage at this year's Arnold Classic in Australia.

The heart of the matter

As per reports from TMZ, McCarver died after choking on a piece of food during his dinner late Monday night. McCarver had previously spoken to Brooke over the phone before beginning his meal, then was found unconscious later after a friend came by to check on him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly afterward.

Authorities have stated that it appears the choking incident is what caused the death, and there were no signs of either self-harm or foul play. In fact, he was seen working out in a local gym earlier that day.

What's next?

No official announcements have been made from either Dana Brooke or McCarver's family, although there's sure to be one before too long. As we stated in our previous piece, it's expected that Dana will probably take a little time off to mourn in the next few days.

Author's take

This obviously has to be hard on both Dana, Dallas's family, and fans of bodybuilding. I don't really have anything to add other than my condolences - and those of all of us at Sportskeeda - go out to them all.