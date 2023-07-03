Damian Priest can make history with MITB briefcase without breaking up The Judgment Day? Exploring massive swerve

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest is the talk of the town after WWE Money in the Bank 2023, where he climbed the ladder and defeated six other superstars to win the coveted briefcase. He went on to call himself Señor Money in the Bank after the victory.

However, tension is building amongst The Judgment Day as Priest showed up later and teased a cash-in during a match between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Luckily, the rift in the stable can be mended if Priest swerves and goes after another championship on RAW.

Earlier this year, WWE created a new world title and gave it to Monday Night RAW. Later, Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions 2023. Meanwhile, Gunther was drafted to the red brand alongside Imperium and took the Intercontinental Championship with him.

The Judgment Day could be the next group to split with the growing issues between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. However, all of this can be avoided, and Priest can still make history with the MITB briefcase if he decides to cash in the contract on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Why Damian Priest of The Judgment Day should go after Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship

Last month, Damian Priest faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW. During the match, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor showed up and inadvertently cost his stablemate the match. It's been over a month since then, and it would be best if Priest doesn't go back for round two.

A similar situation took place at Money in the Bank, with the roles of Balor and Priest reversed. The stable members are fighting amongst themselves to prove which star should be the face of the group. It would be best if Priest goes after the Intercontinental Championship with the briefcase.

Damian Priest can make history by becoming the first person to successfully cash in the contract on a secondary title. Last year, Austin Theory tried and failed to win the United States Championship with his MITB contract. The Archer of Infamy can make history by cashing in on Gunther and winning the Intercontinental title.

This will help them to maintain peace among the members, and The Judgment Day will have another title under their wing. Besides, breaking Gunther's historic reign will be a bigger accomplishment than anything Priest has done before. The four superstars are powerful together, and this could be the only way to keep the stable intact.

Do you want to see Damian Priest as world champion or Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

