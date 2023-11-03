Damian Priest cashes in, top star to finally return? 4 bold predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is almost here. The big event will air live from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 4. This will be the company's second big event in the Kingdom this year, and they're delivering a stacked card.

Seven matches have been confirmed for the main show, plus a bonus match will be included in the Crown Jewel Kickoff. That bout will see Sami Zayn battle JD McDonagh. Meanwhile, the main card features numerous championship bouts.

LA Knight will challenge Roman Reigns, plus Drew McIntyre looks to dethrone Seth Rollins. Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship in a Fatal Five-Way Match, and IYO SKY will hope to retain her gold against Bianca Belair. All of this, plus three other major bouts, will take place.

While the show could be safe heading into Survivor Series and then the Road To WrestleMania, Triple H, and company officials may go a bit crazy to keep fans engaged. This article will look at a few major twists and turns that could come to fruition on Saturday.

#4. Damian Priest could finally cash in his briefcase

Damian Priest

Damian Priest is on fire these days in WWE. He's one-half of the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions alongside Finn Balor. Not only that, but this is their second reign together.

The Archer of Infamy is also Senor Money in the Bank. Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in London this summer, earning a title shot against any champion he chooses within one year.

There are two massive world title matches at WWE Crown Jewel. Priest could cash in on either champion, but the more likely option is for Damian to target Seth Rollins if he defeats Drew McIntyre. The Visionary's bad back could be his downfall.

#3. Kairi Sane might finally return to WWE

Kairi Sane is a highly successful pro wrestler. She made a name for herself in Japan and did so again since leaving WWE in 2021. While in the big promotion, she held the NXT Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Pirate Princess has been the talk of the town for months now, as she is rumored to be returning to WWE. Speculation first popped up around SummerSlam, but she has reportedly been added to internal roster sheets as recently as yesterday.

There's a strong chance that Kairi Sane will return to television at Crown Jewel. She could either shockingly help IYO SKY defeat Bianca Belair or confront whichever star wins the match and clarify that she wants the treasured WWE Women's Championship.

#2. JD McDonagh could cost Rhea Ripley the Women's World Championship

While Damian Priest of The Judgment Day may cash in his briefcase to win a world title, Rhea Ripley has her work cut out if she intends to keep her own. The Eradicator is set to defend her title against four other WWE Superstars.

Rhea will battle Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal Five-Way Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. While Ripley won't have any women on her side in the bout, she could have a Judgment Day member.

Interestingly, it could be JD McDonagh. If he is by her side, however, it could lead to the end of her title reign. Rhea publicly expresses disdain for The Irish Ace. If he's tired of being pushed around, JD may cost Rhea her title to send a message that it is better to be on his side than against him.

#1. LA Knight might shockingly dethrone Roman Reigns

LA Knight and Roman Reigns

The main event of WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will be a major match. Roman Reigns is set to go one-on-one with the self-proclaimed fastest-rising star in SmackDown history, LA Knight. This comes after several verbal and physical spats shared between the pair recently.

Naturally, The Tribal Chief will defend his coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He has held the Universal Title for over three years, unifying both world championships at WrestleMania last year. Simply put, Roman has been unbeatable as champion.

The biggest shock in wrestling would be Roman losing his coveted gold. Triple H and Endeavor surely want to make a major impression on wrestling fans, and the biggest way to do that is by having The Megastar shockingly dethrone The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel.

