Damian Priest cashes in on surprising name and 3 other things that could happen when The Judgment Day appears on WWE NXT

WWE NXT was another smash hit of a show. The white and gold brand, the company's third biggest and longest-running brand ever, has been on fire lately. This is thanks to both the hard-working regulars on the show but also due to special guest appearances from talented main roster stars.

There has been a lot of synergy between NXT and the main roster lately, with Carmelo Hayes being a big part of it. He appeared on SmackDown recently and even competed on Monday Night RAW in a singles match against Finn Balor.

While he ultimately lost to The Prince, the NXT Champion ruffled feathers with The Judgment Day. As a result, he challenged the entire faction to come to his brand on next week's show. Finn Balor later sent in a video accepting Hayes' invitation.

With Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor all seemingly set to appear on next week's show, what might happen? Could any or all of them be in action? Will an epic RAW rematch take place?

Below are four things that could happen when The Judgment Day returns to WWE NXT.

#4. Finn Balor and Carmelo Hayes could have a big-time rematch

Carmelo Hayes and Finn Balor had an unexpected match in WWE just over a week ago. On the June 26, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW, the two extraordinary athletes clashed in a fantastic bout.

Unfortunately, The A-Champion lost to The Prince. Balor then kicked imaginary dirt over Carmelo, despite the young star's impressive performance. That clearly didn't sit right with him, which contributed to the big-time invitation from WWE NXT this week.

When Judgment Day returns to the white and gold brand, Finn and Carmelo may have a rematch. This time, however, things may go differently. On Hayes' home turf, he may pick up a win and tie their series 1-1. It would be an epic bout, that's for sure.

#3. Damian Priest could cash in his WWE Money in the Bank briefcase on Hayes

Damian Priest

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 was a night of mixed results for The Judgment Day. Dirty Dominik Mysterio lost to Cody Rhodes in London. Additionally, Finn Balor failed to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

There was a bright spot for the group, however. Damian Priest defeated Logan Paul, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a 7-man Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This means he has a championship opportunity at a time and place of his choosing for an entire year.

While Priest could cash in the briefcase on Seth Rollins or even the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, he may opt to use it on NXT. Priest could challenge Carmelo for the NXT Championship and even potentially win the title for the first time in his career. It would be a major move if it were to happen.

#2. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes could fight them in a tag team match

Carmelo Hayes may not have a lot of friends in the WWE NXT locker room thanks to his success and bravado, but he isn't completely alone. The A-Champion runs with his good friend and fellow NXT Superstar Trick Williams.

Trick is far less experienced than Carmelo, and is still rough around the edges. Despite that, he has the "gift of gab and the gift of jab," as he loves to proclaim. He can fight. Not only that, but Trick will fight for his friend if necessary.

When Judgment Day comes to WWE NXT, Carmelo and Trick may fight two members of the stable in tag team action. Could they battle Dirty Dom and Finn? Could they clash with Damian and Finn? If the latter, their recent miscommunication may work in Trick-Melo's favor.

#1. Seth Rollins could hunt them down on NXT this time

Finn Balor attacked Seth Rollins on NXT

Regardless of what Judgment Day does when they appear on WWE NXT, they can't lose focus on everything else going on. They have inner turmoil and group conflict. Beyond that, they've made enemies with the dangerous and talented Seth Rollins

The last time The Visionary appeared on WWE NXT, he successfully defeated Bron Breakker. Unfortunately for Seth, he was then jumped by Finn post-match. The attack was one of many that Balor had inflicted upon the RAW star in recent weeks.

Seth Rollins may choose to repay the favor when Judgment Day shows up to the white and gold brand. If Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, or any other NXT star seems outnumbered by the first stable, the World Heavyweight Champion may blindside the faction to get revenge. If nothing else, Finn is a likely target.

