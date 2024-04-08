Damian Priest ended a 50-year streak in WWE at WrestleMania XL: What was it?

Damian Priest finally cashed-in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 40 against Drew McIntyre. He managed to pin The Scottish Warrior, ending McIntyre's World Heavyweight Championship reign within minutes.

It so happens that the 40th installment of The Showcase of The Immortals didn't just mark The Archer of Infamy's first world championship run, but also marked an important milestone in WWE's history.

Once McIntyre won the match, he tried to rub in the victory over CM Punk's face. Punk then revealed that his arm was absolutely fine, and assaulted The Scottish Warrior. This is when Proest came out to the ring to cash in his contract successfully. By becoming the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40, Damian Priest became the first Puerto Rican Superstar to become a WWE world champion in 50 years. Prior to this, Pedro Morales was the World Heavyweight Champion for 1,027 days, from February 8, 1971 to December 1, 1973.

To this day, Morales' 1,027 days reign is the longest title run of a superstar of Latino descent.

Damian Priest suffered a huge loss at Night One of WrestleMania 40

On Night One of The Show of Shows, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor put the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against five other tag teams. It was a huge 6-tag team ladder match.

WWE hung the RAW and SmackDown tag team titles separately, allowing two teams to become tag team champions while splitting the titles as well.

During the match, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller secured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship while R-Truth and The Miz secured the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Both Priest and Finn Balor tried their level best to bring down both belts, but none of their attempts worked. Even JD McDonagh arrived to the ring at one point to help Finn Balor and Damian Priest, but it was in-vain.

Currently, the men's and women's world titles on Monday Night RAW are both held by The Judgment Day members.

