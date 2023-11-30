Damian Priest and Finn Balor to lose the SmackDown Tag Team Title to popular duo due to 8-time world champion on WWE SmackDown? Potential explored

The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown could have a huge surprise in store for fans as Damian Priest and Finn Balor could lose their SmackDown Tag Team Title to a popular duo.

The tandem in question is none other than The Street Profits. As you may know, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins challenged Balor and Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Title last week on WWE SmackDown. However, things didn't turn out well for the challengers as they lost the match due to interference from Rhea Ripley.

Given that, Street Profits could demand another shot at The Judgment Day on Friday night. Meanwhile, there have been reports that WWE is planning to split the Tag Team Championships in the coming days. While nothing has come of it yet, things may change this week.

The creative team could potentially book Balor and Priest to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Title against The Street Profits on the upcoming show while announcing that The Creed Brothers vs. The Judgment Day match would be for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

If that is indeed the case, Dawkins and Ford could dethrone Balor and Priest with the help of Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty is an 8-time world champion. He has won the WWE and ECW World Titles twice. Lashley has also secured the TNA World Heavyweight Title four times.

Profits have been under Lashley's tutelage for quite some time now. Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if Lashley interfered in the match to help them win the title.

Bobby Lashley on why he chose to join forces with The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley took The Street Profits under his wing a couple of months ago on WWE SmackDown. While the faction's recent stint has been a bit underwhelming, they will be looking to turn things around in the coming days.

In an earlier conversation, Lashley explained his affiliation with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. On WWE's The Bump, The All Mighty heaped massive praise on the Profits before revealing how he planned to take them to the next level.

"When I looked for somebody that I can work with, these two guys have more potential than anybody else in the company, without a shadow of a doubt. They've already been tag team champions, but I think that they can hold and have a reign that no one has ever seen before. In order to do that, you have to do whatever it takes to get to that level. There's hard work, there's the 'it' factor, but there's something else they need to take into consideration, and that's doing whatever it takes."

Do you want The Street Profits to have a championship run on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

