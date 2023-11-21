Damian Priest and Finn Balor to be stripped of their titles following WWE RAW? Exploring potential hint

Damian Priest and Finn Balor are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on RAW. The Judgment Day members won the tag titles from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the October 16, 2023, episode of the red brand.

With that being said, the pair might not be the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions for long in the wake of a meeting between Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis. The SmackDown General Manager met his RAW counterpart during the show, and the two went into Pearce’s office.

It is possible that the two officials could have discussed splitting the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. If that happens, then Damian Priest and Finn Balor will have no choice but to revert to being the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Ideally, Aldis would hold a tournament to determine the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions after getting the titles back to the blue brand. This would be similar to how Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson, and Shane McMahon held a tournament to determine the first-ever SmackDown Tag Team Champions following the 2016 brand split.

Aldis and Pearce could also rename the tag titles on their respective brands. The tag team titles on RAW could be called the World Tag Team Championship, whereas SmackDown could have the WWE Tag Team Championship.

When is Damian Priest and Finn Balor’s next tag team title defense?

Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits this Friday on SmackDown. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins survived a triple-threat tag team match to earn a shot at the tag team champions.

For those unaware, the pair defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) and The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) following a miscommunication between Holland and Butch in the match.

It remains to be seen if Priest and Balor will retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on the final SmackDown before Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

