Damian Priest to lose everything at Clash at the Castle? Exploring WWE's masterplan for top heels on RAW

WWE Superstar Damian Priest is not scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship at King and Queen of the Ring this weekend. However, if recent signs are to be believed, he could lose everything at the next Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle.

Priest defended his title against Jey Uso at Backlash France, following which Drew McIntyre confronted him. The latter held the title for a few minutes before the Judgment Day member cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and took the gold at WrestleMania XL.

A vengeful McIntyre is now determined to take back the championship and is likely to challenge Damian Priest for the title next. Interestingly, WWE is headed to Glasgow, Scotland, for Clash at the Castle.

Unsurprisingly, the Scottish Warrior is ruling the posters for the abovementioned Premium Live Event scheduled to take place in his home country. The chances of McIntyre failing this time are slim after he fell short when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year.

This time, Drew McIntyre could beat Priest to win the gold in front of fans, celebrate with the crowd, and end his hunt before turning his attention toward CM Punk. On the other hand, Priest may lose more than just his World Heavyweight Championship.

Since winning the title, The Archer of Infamy has imposed his leadership on Judgment Day. Tension between him and the rest of the faction has surmounted since Rhea Ripley went on a hiatus, and all signs indicate a potential betrayal.

Over the last few weeks, Priest has humiliated McDonagh, doubted Dominik Mysterio, rejected Carlito, and abandoned Finn Balor. These are just a few examples. We could see The Judgment Day turn on Priest when he puts his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

Balor and others could cost Priest his title, thereby protecting him from a loss. The faction could also attack The Archer of Infamy after he loses his title. Either way, Priest may lose his World Heavyweight Championship and the Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Finn Balor was spotted with Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan may set her sights on the Women's World Championship, but her secret meetings with Dominik Mysterio have the fans on the edge of their seats. This week, she turned things up a notch when she was spotted leaving the same car as Finn Balor during the backstage videos.

There have been speculations that Liv Morgan could use The Judgment Day to beat Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring. Even if that doesn't happen, Priest could question Balor about his meetings with Morgan, as he did with Dominik Mysterio.

It will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan will play a cruel role in The Judgment Day's breakup as her final blow to Rhea Ripley after taking her title.