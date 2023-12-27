Damian Priest to lose his Money in the Bank briefcase to 45-year-old WWE star to set up 2 blockbuster WrestleMania matches? Exploring potential twist

The road to WrestleMania 40 is starting soon, which means WWE must start planning on how to build to the top matches on the card. This includes the two expected main events, pitting Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against CM Punk.

This means either one of Punk or Rhodes will win the 2024 Royal Rumble Match, with the other finding an alternative path to the main event of WrestleMania. While the Elimination Chamber makes perfect sense for this, there is another way. In fact, it may provide WWE with the solution to a pressing issue.

Either CM Punk or Cody Rhodes can win the Money in the Bank contract from Damian Priest before cashing it in ahead of time for WrestleMania 40. The Straight Edge Superstar would be the better option for this, while The American Nightmare wins the Rumble instead.

Rhodes feuded with The Judgment Day earlier this year, so it wouldn't be wise to pit him against Damian Priest again. Meanwhile, Punk could get into a rivalry with the heel faction, having defeated Dominik Mysterio at Madison Square Garden. WWE Live Events can be an indicator for future storylines at times.

This can ultimately lead to Priest getting kicked out of The Judgment Day for being a "failure," leading to a huge match against Finn Balor at WrestleMania 40.

Why should Damian Priest lose the Money in the Bank briefcase WWE booked him to win?

The time may have passed for Damian Priest to have a successful Money in the Bank cash-in. With CM Punk and Cody Rhodes set to enter the world title picture for WrestleMania 40, the Judgment Day member would feel out of place in that conversation, at least for the time being.

So, to avoid a failed cash-in for the second year in a row, WWE may have to transfer the briefcase to someone who will actually become world champion in 2024. Punk would be as good an option as any, especially given his history with the Money in the Bank contract.

That said, Priest may even become a main eventer by the time he is done feuding with The Judgment Day, as long as WWE gives him a solid redemption arc.

Will Priest successfully cash-in his Money in the Bank contract? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

