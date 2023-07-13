Damian Priest was made the MITB winner so he would fail his cash-in and begin a storyline with former NXT Champion? Analysing the speculation

Damian Priest surprised everyone when he won the seven-man ladder match at Money in the Bank and secured the briefcase. Even though LA Knight was the favorite to win the match, it was The Judgment Day member that WWE decided to go with. However, the 40-year-old might be successful in cashing-in his contract.

The Punisher tried to cash-in the MITB contract on Seth Rollins last week on RAW. However, his plans were foiled by his stablemate Finn Balor who attacked Rollins right before Priest could cash-in. This added to the already simmering tensions between Balor and Priest.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer speculated that while Damian Priest could win after cashing-in, there is a big chance that he will have a failed cash-in order to have a lengthy storyline with Finn Balor. If The Prince costs Priest his shot at gold, not only would The Judgement Day implode, but Priest would become an arch-rival of Balor.

''Priest can either win, or he can have Finn Balor or The Judgment Day cost him, like kind of happened on Raw already, so he could lose but have a stronger storyline from losing,'' said Meltzer.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor have mended fences for now

Despite tensions being high between Balor and Priest on RAW, Rhea Ripley played peacemaker and helped the two men talk their issues out. The two agreed to work together as a united front for now. The faction attacked Seth Rollins later in the night. Balor took to Twitter and wrote 'Coola Boola' after RAW.

Balor's utilization of the phrase 'Coola Boola' signifies the restoration of harmony within The Judgment Day and their current situation. This Irish slang term denotes something excellent, implying that everything is now back to being splendid between them.

While things seem to have settled for now, it is possible that former NXT Champion Finn Balor is just waiting for the opportune time to turn on Damian Priest.

