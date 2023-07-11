Finn Balor breaks silence after reuniting with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The WWE Universe was concerned over Finn Balor possibly leaving The Judgment Day on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. However, The Prince and the rest of the group swerved the fans in order to enable a successful MITB cash-in by Damian Priest that eventually never took place. Today, Balor broke his silence after finally reuniting with the group.

On this week's RAW, Finn Balor opened the show and wanted to confront Damian Priest. However, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio came out and tried to reason with Balor, and the trio went to the back. Eventually, all members reunited and planned to cash in the MITB contract.

Later, The Judgment Day returned and attacked Seth Rollins, only to be saved by Owens and Zayn. In the main event of the show, the stable won and reunited after weeks of bickering amongst each other. Later on, The Prince took to Twitter to express himself about his reunion with his faction. Check it out:

"Coola Boola @ArcherOfInfamy @DomMysterio35 @RheaRipley_WWE."

The term 'Coola Boola' used by Balor is Irish slang used to describe something that is great, which means everything is once again great between The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

Damian Priest on lack of communication with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor on WWE RAW

Things have been heated between Finn Balor and Damian Priest ever since Priest won the Money in the Bank contract and tried to cash it in during Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor's World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

On RAW after the event, Balor accidentally pushed Rollins into Priest, which allowed the champion to escape. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the 40-year-old star addressed the tension between the group and revealed that it was a lack of communication among The Judgment Day. Check it out:

"Yeah, that was one of those situations, miscommunication, you know? We hadn't talked to Finn and we weren't sure if I was going to actually cash in, but obviously Dom, myself, and Rhea had discussed it. In the moment, Dom was like, 'You should do it (cash in) right now'. So he gave me the briefcase and I thought about it, I was like you know what, maybe I shouldn't wait, maybe I'll do this right now," said Priest.

It will be interesting to see when Priest will cash in his contract and how Balor of The Judgment Day will react.

