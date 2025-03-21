Damian Priest may not make it to WWE WrestleMania 41 and here’s why

WWE Superstar Damian Priest started his first run as the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL. The Punisher cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to dethrone him right after he won it from Seth Rollins. This time, however, there is a chance that the former Judgment Day member may not make it to the Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre has launched a punishing campaign against Damian Priest. The Scottish Psychopath talked about how CM Punk cost him the World Heavyweight Championship multiple times in 2024. However, he also highlighted that instead of Punk, The Punisher was the real beneficiary of all the times McIntyre got screwed over.

Moreover, he also pointed out how Damian Priest continued to target him and eliminated him from the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber despite both Punk and the world title not being on his side anymore. Owing to this, The Scottish Psychopath has now viciously attacked The Archer of Infamy for the second week in a row.

Speaking to Priest, The Scotsman said that he would put him down each time he got up for costing him a world title shot at WrestleMania 41 twice. Thus, there is a chance that McIntyre may end up giving The Punisher a kayfabe injury, rendering him unfit to compete in Las Vegas. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Damian Priest doesn’t have any other WrestleMania opponent

Damian Priest had a good run as the World Heavyweight Champion. The Punisher lost the championship to Gunther after Finn Balor betrayed him at SummerSlam, which also resulted in his expulsion from The Judgment Day. The Archer of Infamy tried to regain his belt from The Ring General but couldn’t do it because of Balor both times.

Now, however, Priest isn’t involved in a feud with either Gunther or The Prince. Moreover, he has been moved from RAW to SmackDown. However, Drew McIntyre is hell-bent on hunting him down. Thus, if he gets on his feet and stands up to the Scotsman, there is a chance that the two superstars could face each other at WrestleMania 41.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Priest, as the Show of Shows is just 29 days away.

