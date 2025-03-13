Damian Priest to miss WrestleMania 41 after top WWE Superstar puts him out of commission? Exploring the potential

Many top WWE stars are gearing up to compete in marquee matches at WrestleMania XL. However, former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest might miss this year's Show of Shows due to a rival's actions.

Ad

The former Judgment Day member is currently embroiled in a feud with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. While both stars excelled as singles competitors last year, many fans are not so keen to see them face off in Las Vegas next month. To resolve this issue, WWE could book McIntyre to injure Priest by attacking him during a backstage segment as part of their storyline.

The potential angle could capture fans' attention, and they might want to see The Archer of Infamy exact revenge on the Scotsman. Meanwhile, McIntyre could go in a new direction before 'Mania. This could come in the form of a title shot at The Show of Shows, thanks to a favor that the 39-year-old is seemingly owed from The Rock.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with Daily Mail UK, the former WWE Champion spoke about his professional relationship with The Great One. McIntyre also revealed that Rocky was working on fulfilling the favor he asked of him.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

"He has always been there for advice and to include me in his live stream after the match, I wasn't exactly expecting it, but I feel very honored that he's willing to shine a kind of light on me. And he swore first, then I saw an opportunity. It's so hard not to swear being Scottish. So I got a little laugh, and I got to ask a little favor, and he's working on that for me."

Ad

Ad

As one of the standout performers for the company last year, McIntyre undoubtedly deserves to be featured in a major match at WrestleMania 41.

The Final Boss of WWE is a big fan of Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has immense respect for The Rock. It seems as if the Hollywood megastar has the same sentiments towards the Scotsman.

In a chat with Adam's Apple on YouTube, The Rock once revealed why he felt McIntyre had all the tools necessary to become a top WWE Superstar.

Ad

"Personally, I like Drew McIntyre. I think he’s got a great look, a great build, and especially as he continues to hone in on his craft and connect to the audience—which is always the most important thing."

With The Rock now running the show as The Final Boss, McIntyre is certainly playing his cards right by befriending one of the most powerful people in the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback