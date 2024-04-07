The WWE Universe witnessed a spectacular Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. However, Damian Priest would like to forget the events of last night, as he lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on The Showcase of the Immortals.

However, Priest has been lurking in the shadows with his Money in the Bank briefcase, waiting for the right opportunity to strike. With his contract running out of time, The Judgment Day member must cash-in his briefcase on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL.

With Seth Rollins being the highly-anticipated name on whom Damian Priest could cash-in, the latter must pull off a swerve and cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase on United States Champion Logan Paul.

To establish a factor of unpredictability

Ever since Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase, he made several attempts to cash-in on Seth Rollins and his story has revolved around the World Heavyweight Championship. With it becoming quite obvious, The Punisher must shock the world and choose a different route by cashing-in on Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40.

The Maverick revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that Priest told him to take care of the United States Title, which could be a major hint that The Judgment Day member also has his eyes on Paul. Moreover, Rhea Ripley also teased the same, stating that what makes people think that Damian Priest is only targeting Seth Rollins?

Therefore, The Punisher must cash-in his contract on Logal Paul instead of the World Heavyweight Champion to establish a factor of unpredictability. Not only will this leave the fans astounded and garner a huge reaction, but it could also result in a successful cash-in at WrestleMania 40.

The McIntyre-Rollins saga could run past WrestleMania XL

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins has reached a whole new dimension as both superstars will lock horns on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. WWE could run this feud past 'Mania, involving CM Punk in the mix, which could go on for quite some time.

Therefore, WWE must not involve Damian Priest in the Rollins-McIntyre-Punk saga, as it already has many layers to unfold. With Priest's contract expiring soon, he must choose a different path and go after Logan Paul for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Not only will it be a huge surprise for the fans, but it will also help WWE protect the co-main event of The Showcase of the Immortals between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. Hence, The Judgment Day member must not cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase on The Visionary at WrestleMania 40.

To make Damian Priest's cash-in successful

Damian Priest is one of the most prominent members of The Judgment Day. With him losing the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, WWE must have some huge plans for him to keep his momentum intact.

As a result, the company must let Priest successfully cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Sunday. He has a very good possibility of doing so on Logan Paul for the United States Championship, as it will be a Triple Threat bout at The Show of Shows.

Thus, it will give the company leeway to make Damian Priest a champion without affecting the Rollins-McIntyre match. Besides, WWE might be reluctant to put Senor Money in the Bank into the World Title picture so he must cash-in his contract on The Maverick.

