Damian Priest does not need The Judgment Day and he might have proved it on WWE RAW

Damian Priest continues to have issues with the rest of The Judgment Day members, especially with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. After Rhea Ripley's brief departure due to injury, Priest is trying to show that he is the leader of the faction, but he is still struggling to get on the same page with the other members.

Still, it appears he has found a new ally in the reigning United States Champion Logan Paul after the two had a brief conversation before the start of Monday Night RAW.

Damian Priest compliments Logan Paul in the opening segment of RAW

Damian Priest and the rest of The Judgment Day welcomed Logal Paul to Monday Night RAW, with the current US Champion coming to the red brand for the second night of the WWE Draft.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion complimented Paul, saying that the US Championship looks good on him. The Judgment Day and The Maverick then moved to the arena for the start of the show.

Logan Paul confronts the No.1 contender for Damian Priest's title, Jey Uso

The opening segment of RAW saw Logan Paul praise The Judgment Day and three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes, who was in attendance in Kansas City.

At the same time, he confronted Jey Uso, the No.1 contender to Priest's World Heavyweight Championship, and even attempted to assault him. However, his attack backfired, and instead, he hit JD McDonagh before hitting Jey with Super Bowl rings.

Logan Paul could be the ideal partner for Damian Priest if he wants to leave The Judgment Day

Since his arrival in WWE, Logan Paul has made his presence felt either by coming a step away from becoming the Universal Champion or winning the United States Championship.

In addition, he has shown he is a top WWE star and could become Priest's ideal partner if the latter wants to leave The Judgment Day. Paul is a better wrestler than McDonagh and Mysterio, and he could certainly be a better fit for the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

With that in mind, fans should wait to see whether Logan Paul will get involved in the title match between Priest and Uso this Saturday, May 4 at the Backlash Premium Live Event.