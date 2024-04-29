Congratulations to WWE United States Champion Logan Paul

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has already had a massive year, and we haven't even hit May. The social media star won again and he had another reason to celebrate tonight.

The Maverick and fiancée Nina Agdal came out of a successful WrestleMania XL Weekend by announcing that their first child is due to arrive this Fall. Paul and the Danish-American model began dating in May 2022 but made it official on social media that December. Logan popped the question in July 2023, and Nina said yes. The couple have not announced a wedding date as of this writing.

Featuring themes of WWE and PRIME, the future Mr. & Mrs. Paul held their gender reveal party this weekend in Puerto Rico. The event included a comedy wrestling match, which the superstar got involved in after watching from the front row. As seen below, it was revealed that Paul and Agdal are expecting a daughter.

"IT'S A GIRL [pink ribbon emoji] @ninaagdal," Logan Paul wrote with the video and photos below.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

The Ultimate Influencer retained his United States Championship over Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania XL. Officials have not announced Paul's next title defense yet.

Logan Paul set to return to WWE RAW

The 2024 WWE Draft will wrap up this Monday when RAW returns to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Logan Paul has been announced to appear as well.

He has not appeared on the red brand since last Fall for the build to Crown Jewel 2023, where he defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new United States Champion.

While the Impaulsive host previously expressed interest in going to the red brand due to Netflix, he is not eligible to be drafted to RAW as all champions are assigned to their current brand, with the exception of Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors. Logan is not actually assigned to a brand on the official company website, as of now.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full RAW coverage and all breaking WWE news. Below is the current line-up for Monday, which is subject to change:

The final night of the 2024 Draft

United States Champion Logan Paul returns to RAW

Jey Uso, Andrade, Ricochet vs. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback