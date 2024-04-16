Paul Heyman sends message to Logan Paul following his baby announcement

Logan Paul is celebrating another major moment coming out of WrestleMania XL Week, as he and his partner are adding to their family. Many WWE Superstars and fans have sent well-wishes to the social media star, including Paul Heyman.

The current WWE United States Champion wins again. The past several months have been big for Paul as he's had multiple highlights: PRIME's deal with WWE, ImPaulsive breaking 4.6 million subscribers, his WrestleMania XL title defense over two legends, and so on. Paul and fiancée Nina Agdal announced today that they are expecting their first child this fall.

Many of Paul's WWE co-workers publicly reacted to the news. Heyman took to his Instagram Stories to join in on the congratulatory messages to The Ultimate Influencer and his significant other. The 2024 WWE Hall of Famer went all-caps and included a Jewish phrase used to wish good luck and express congratulations.

"MAZEL TOV LOGAN AND NINA!" Paul Heyman wrote to Logan Paul and Nina Agdal.

Screenshot of Paul Heyman's post to Logan Paul on Instagram Stories

The 29-year-old Logan and the 32-year-old Nina are engaged to be married, but no date has been announced for the wedding, and now it's possible that the pregnancy will impact those plans in some capacity.

The happy couple began dating in May 2022, then made their first public appearance that June. Paul proposed on one knee in July 2023 at Lake Como in Italy, and they went public with the engagement right away.

Logan Paul knew of the baby before WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE's WrestleMania 40 was a big event for Logan Paul as he made his first-ever successful title defense on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Maverick retained the United States Championship on Night Two, defeating Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat.

Paul and fiancée Nina Agdal announced their first pregnancy today, but TMZ Sports reports that the Sports Illustrated model is a few months along in her pregnancy. Paul knew of the baby for the last few weeks of WrestleMania Season.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation report that Logan and Nina could not be happier about the baby on the way. They were spotted at a high-end furniture store in New York City last month, shopping for the baby's nursery. TMZ adds that there's no word yet on the gender.

WWE has congratulated Logan Paul on its official website and social media channels. It remains to be seen if The Ultimate Influencer will miss any wrestling time when his baby arrives.

Poll : Who would be a better Paul Heyman Guy in the storylines? Logan Paul Chad Gable 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback