Logan Paul responds to backlash over Prime's WWE ring sponsorship

Current United States Champion Logan Paul has responded to the fan backlash over WWE's decision to have Prime as its first-ever center-ring sponsor.

The 28-year-old kicked off the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown and announced that his company, Prime Hydration, signed a deal with WWE to become the Stamford-based company's first center-ring sponsor. Paul added that the collaboration would commence at WrestleMania XL and extend to all other premium live events after that.

Speaking on his podcast, ImPaulsive, Logan Paul addressed the mixed reviews received by the announcement. The Maverick explained why it upset some fans. However, he defended the move, referring to it as a business opportunity:

"Getting that center ring spot is interesting. It’s more positive reviews, but I think the die-hard wrestling fans are really upset. It’s never been done, and Vince [McMahon] was always really protective of the mat and not putting any brands on it but in this new era, which it is, no matter how you cut it. TKO is a publicly traded company. They have to meet a bottom line. That spot was going to be sold," he said.

The Maverick further stated that the announcement suited his heel character, garnering him more hate:

"We saw an opportunity, and potentially an opportunity to make people hate me even more because I am a heel. That’s kind of the angle I took. F*** y’all. I’m going to stamp everything about this with me so you’re reminded of just what my aim is; to takeover. If we don’t have this spot forever, who knows, it’ll be somebody else. I promise if you’re a die-hard WWE fan, you’ll forget about it. It’ll start to be standard practice, and I don’t think it’ll be as distracting as y’all think." [H/T: Ringside News]

You can watch the entire video below:

Logan Paul makes another major WWE announcement ahead of SmackDown

Logan Paul has impressed everyone with his in-ring work ever since he stepped inside the squared circle. The YouTube sensation has already been a part of some memorable matches early on in his wrestling career.

Later on his podcast, the United States Champion announced that WWE SummerSlam 2024 will take place at the iconic Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio on August 3. The Stamford-based company later confirmed the same news on its official website.

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul is from Ohio and was visibly thrilled by the news. SummerSlam will be returning to Cleveland for the first time since 1996, and the announcement would create a buzz among the fans in the city.

What are your thoughts on the Summerslam 2024 announcement? Sound off in the comments.