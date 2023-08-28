Logan Paul's rival thinks his fiancee looks like 49-year-old WWE Superstar

Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal was compared to a former WWE Champion in an edited video shared by MMA fighter Dillon Danis. The former champion in question is not other than Hall of Famer Edge.

Dillon Danis is all set for a boxing match against Logan Paul on October 14, 2023. For several weeks now, Danis has been taking jibes at Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal, via his Twitter and Instagram handles. Danis has been trying to get under Paul's skin by posting pictures of Agdal with different men and has shared about 100 pictures so far.

Dillon Danis has now shared an edited video, taking another shot at Nina Agdal in the process. Danis compared Agdal to WWE Hall of Famer Edge in his new post.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Danis seemingly believes that Nina Agdal has a striking resemblance to The Rated-R Superstar. He made another post about two weeks ago, comparing Agdal to the 49-year-old.

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul has responded to Dillon Danis' posts about his fiancee

Paul and Danis recently came face to face during the official press conference ahead of their match. Following the press conference, Paul was asked about Danis' Twitter jibes at him and Nina Agdal.

"If Dillon thinks a single photo he's posted has rattled me at all, he's a dumbass. I've been through the f***ing social wringer. I've seen it all, I've heard all the insults. I know exactly who I am, I know exactly who my wonderful, beautiful fiancée is. I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life. Some moron troll posting some bull**** on Twitter will never faze me, ever. Dillon lies about everything. He's fake all around: fake fighter, fake images, fake tweet, fake cease and desist, fake confirmation 8 round fights. He's a f***ing liar." [H/T Marca]

Dillon Danis' Twitter following has seen massive growth over the past month or so. Almost every single one of his posts targeting Agdal and Logan Paul is doing huge numbers. As for the upcoming match, only time will tell who comes out on top and picks up the big win.

What do you make of Danis comparing Nina Agdal to Edge? Let us know in the comments section below.

