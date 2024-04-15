Current WWE champion appears to accept offer to join The Judgment Day

WWE RAW's most dominant faction is arguably The Judgment Day. The five-person stable has beefed up its roster a few times in recent years, but one potential acquisition would be massive for the members and the company overall.

The Judgment Day currently features JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Dirty Dom took to X (formerly Twitter) today to seemingly offer a spot in The Judgment Day to the WWE United States Champion. He included a photo of him and Logan Paul shaking hands backstage at WrestleMania XL.

As seen below, The Maverick responded with the 'smirking face' emoji, and an edited graphic that shows him wearing the purple and black colors of the faction. The photo was originally posted by a fan in the replies to Dominik's post.

Mysterio has not publicly responded to Paul as of this writing. There is notable history between the two as The Ultimate Influencer won his in-ring debut over Dominik and his father Rey Mysterio. Night One of WrestleMania 38 in 2002 saw Logan and The Miz defeat The Mysterios in just over 11 minutes. Besides the 2023 Royal Rumble, they have not shared the ring since.

Logan Paul to WWE RAW?

WWE RAW is moving to Netflix. It was previously announced that the company's flagship weekly television show will begin airing on Netflix in January 2025.

Triple H appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast during WrestleMania XL week. The United States Champion asked about potentially moving from SmackDown to RAW so that he could wrestle on Netflix. Triple H then confirmed the WWE Draft, which has since been officially announced.

"Yeah, I'm sure we'll see people float all over the place. There's a thing called... in a month or so, there's a thing called the Draft. So that's when you can switch around and make moves, and, you know, it's all open to giving the best shows available on all things. Like right now, you're [Logan Paul] on FOX on broadcast [TV], but it... we'll see," Triple H said. [From 40:45 to 41:09]

You can watch Triple H's comments in the video below:

The Ultimate Influencer has appeared on RAW but never wrestled in the red brand's ring. Out of Paul's dozen WWE matches, 11 have taken place at premium live events and just one aired on standard television. His Elimination Chamber qualifier win over The Miz on the February 16 edition of SmackDown.

