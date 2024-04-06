"In a month or so" - Triple H confirms major WWE format is set to return

WrestleMania XL is upon the WWE Universe, and the next several nights of action will be talked about for months. Coming out of WrestleMania Season is always an interesting time for the company, and now Triple H has confirmed big news for fans and superstars alike.

The WWE Draft is a fan-favorite event. The annual TV special shakes the rosters up and sets the tone for the next year of WWE storylines. The two-night event usually features surprises such as NXT call-ups and new free agents.

Triple H has confirmed that the 2024 WWE Draft is being planned. The Chief Content Officer appeared on Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast today and mentioned that the Draft is set to happen in a month or so.

The reveal came after the current United States Champion asked if he could move from SmackDown to RAW when WWE's flagship TV show begins airing on Netflix in January 2025.

"Yeah, I'm sure we'll see people float all over the place. There's a thing called... in a month or so, there's a thing called the Draft. So that's when you can switch around and make moves, and, you know, it's all open to giving the best shows available on all things. Like right now, you're [Logan Paul] on FOX on broadcast [TV], but it... we'll see," Triple H said. [From 40:40 to 41:10]

Paul then laughed and reiterated that he'd like to jump to RAW. The Maverick is set to defend his United States Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. His challengers for the Triple Threat are Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Logan Paul keeping his eye on WWE RAW Superstar

Damian Priest is heading into WrestleMania XL with two major opportunities. He will team with fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match, but he's also carrying his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Priest is a threat to any champion defending on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Logan Paul appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and said he will be on the lookout for a potential cash-in attempt by The Archer of Infamy.

"I'm going to be watching as well, I'm going to be watching. Also, Damian Priest still hasn't cashed in. He made a comment to me backstage, like, 'Watch my title,' or something, I don't know," Logan Paul said.

The Showcase of the Immortals is scheduled to feature The Judgment Day's Ladder Match on Night One against Awesome Truth, DIY, The New Day, A-Town Down Under, and New Catch Republic. Night Two of WrestleMania 40 will see Paul defend his championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : What would be the bigger move in the 2024 WWE Draft? The Bloodline goes to RAW The Judgment Day goes to SmackDown 0 votes View Discussion