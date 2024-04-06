Logan Paul reveals major swerve could be planned for WrestleMania

United States Champion Logan Paul has revealed that there could be a major swerve planned for WWE WrestleMania XL. The premium live event will air live this weekend from Philadelphia.

Logan Paul was a guest today on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed his massive title defense at The Show of Shows. The Maverick will defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match. Paul defeated Owens at Royal Rumble 2024 after the referee caught the latter using brass knuckles. He noted that he also has to be on the lookout for The Judgment Day's Damian Priest because the veteran has yet to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

"I'm going to be watching as well. I'm going to be watching. Also, Damian Priest still hasn't cashed in. He made a comment to me backstage like, 'Watch my title' or something. I don't know," he said.

Logan Paul on the Prime logo being in the center of the ring at WWE WrestleMania

Logan Paul's Prime energy drink will have its logo placed in the center of the ring at this year's WrestleMania.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show today, the United States Champion discussed how the advertisement opportunity came to be. He noted that it is a new era in WWE and his company happened to have the funds to put their logo in the center of the ring.

"With that came the real estate of the center ring. And I thought, how cool would it be if a company that I founded took that position. We happened to have the revenue for it, we did 1.2 billion last year, which will get the job done. So we copped the middle ring, and so WrestleMania this year I'm going to be wrestling on a logo that I sketched on a notepad. That's crazy. It is going to be such a surreal moment," said Paul.

The WWE Universe has not warmed up to the idea of the logo being placed in the center of the ring for premium live events. Michael Cole noted that everyone will be wrestling on the logo this weekend and Logan Paul said he was looking forward to the backlash, as it suits his heel persona.

Logan Paul captured the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 after Santos Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio. It will be interesting to see which superstar walks out of WWE WrestleMania XL as the United States Champion.

