Who was the WWE referee that called out Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble? Know why fans are applauding his decision

Kevin Owens came so close to winning the United States Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Prizefighter knocked out Logan Paul with a pair of brass knuckles. Unfortunately for KO, the match official caught him with the foreign object just as he was about to hit the three count.

For those wondering who was the WWE referee who caught the challenger with the brass knuckles, the official is none other than Brian Nguyen. He has the honor of being the first Vietnamese match official in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Referee Brian got great praise from fans for showing great awareness inside the squared circle at the 2024 Royal Rumble. It is worth mentioning that match officials under the Triple H regime are getting the right recognition for their work.

The Game used to heavily feature match officials in storylines during the black and gold era of NXT. The current white and gold NXT under Shawn Michaels has also highlighted WWE referees in storylines to appreciate the work they put inside the squared circle.

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens to miss Elimination Chamber 2024 due to injury? Looking at the possibility

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens worked the 2024 Royal Rumble with a fractured foot. The former Universal Champion reportedly suffered the injury during his match against Santos Escobar on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. Owens went the distance with Logan Paul but failed to capture the United States Championship from the Maverick.

After the match, KO put Paul through the announcer's table for good measure. He also told WWE’s Digital Exclusive that he wanted a rematch against Logan for the United States Championship.

"I hope Logan Paul knows, I'm coming for a rematch. There's no way things can end this way. First of all, he brought in the brass knuckles. In French, that's called a 'poing américain' which literally translates meaning American Fist, which is appropriate because he's the United States Champion. Doesn't do anything by the book, brings in American Fists, in trying to retain the US Title," Owens said.

It is unknown if Kevin Owens will be medically cleared in time to work the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The PLE goes down in Perth, Australia, on February 24.

