Further clarification on Kevin Owens' horrific injury - Reports

A further clarification has come to light on WWE Superstar Kevin Owens' horrific injury before going into the 2024 Royal Rumble.

During the latest premium live event, Owens locked horns with Logan Paul for the United States Championship. For the most part, it looked like The Prizefighter was going to lift the title. However, the match ended in a Disqualification for the SmackDown Superstar after he hit the Maverick with brass knuckles.

A recent report suggested that Kevin Owens was working the Rumble match with a fractured foot that he suffered during his match against Santos Escobar on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has taken to X/Twitter to allegedly confirm that this report might be true. He wrote that the Stamford-based company had Owens do his promo at the Performance Center because of the injury.

"This is accurate. It's why they had him do that promo at the PC that aired on Smackdown," Sean Ross Sapp shared.

What the future has in store for The Prizefighter remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens said he wanted a rematch against Logan Paul

WWE posted a digital exclusive interview with Kevin Owens after the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. KO said that he was going to come after Logan Paul's United States Championship as he wanted a rematch against the Maverick.

"I hope Logan Paul knows, I'm coming for a rematch. There's no way things can end this way. First of all, he brought in the brass knuckles. In French, that's called a 'poing américain' which literally translates meaning American Fist, which is appropriate because he's the United States Champion. Doesn't do anything by the book, brings in American Fists, in trying to retain the US Title," Owens said.

Many fans want to see KO dethrone Logan and become the next WWE United States Champion. What is next in store for Owens after his injury remains to be seen.

