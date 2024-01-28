Kevin Owens breaks silence after his Royal Rumble match ends unceremoniously

WWE star Kevin Owens recently spoke about losing his United States Championship match against Logan Paul under questionable circumstances.

Owens was determined to take down the US Champ this week at the Rumble. However, things descended into chaos when The Maverick got hold of a pair of brass knuckles thanks to Austin Theory. KO caught hold of the weapon, but the referee saw it and called off the match, resulting in a disqualification.

KO spoke with Cathy Kelley after the match during an exclusive interview for WWE. He claimed that with the way the encounter ended, there would be a rematch between the two. Owens was irate and claimed that he would grab the title the next time the two stars would collide in the ring.

"I hope Logan Paul knows, I'm coming for a rematch. There's no way things can end this way. First of all, he brought in the brass knuckles. In French, that's called a 'poing américain' which literally translates meaning American Fist, which is appropriate because he's the United States Champion. Doesn't do anything by the book, brings in American Fists, in trying to retain the US title," said Owens.

He continued:

"Next time I get Logan Paul in the ring and that title is on the line, I'm winning that championship. I should be champion." [From 0:01 - 0:47]

You can watch the full video below:

Kevin Owens put Logan Paul through a table

After the match was called off, Kevin Owens unleashed his fury on the champ and brutally put him through the announce table at the ringside area.

During the interview, Owens claimed that he was glad that he put The Maverick through the table. He stated that it was a moral victory for him.

"At least, I put him through a table. You know what that's called? A moral victory." [From 0:55 - 1:01]

It will be interesting to see if Kevin Owens gets another opportunity against Logan Paul in the future.

