"I knew it!" - Damian Priest on Rhea Ripley's reaction to the Dominik Mysterio leg choke on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Damian Priest has provided an insight into Rhea Ripley’s thoughts about a recent WWE RAW moment that got the internet talking.

On the August 1 episode of RAW, Ripley trapped Dominik Mysterio in a leg choke in the corner of the ring. Many fans joked on Twitter that they wanted Ripley to perform the submission move on them.

Priest told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Liam Power that his Judgment Day stablemate instantly knew fans would “go crazy” about her incident with Dominik.

“That was one of those that we talked about what we wanted to do, especially Rhea, she was like, ‘Oh my God, my creep fanbase are gonna go crazy over this,’” Priest said. “We knew what was gonna happen! They did [fans went crazy]. The next day, we were just laughing hysterically about it. She was like, ‘Yeah, pretty much what we thought would happen. I knew it!’” [8:24-8:49]

Priest thought Ripley’s leg choke on Dominik was “cool” and helped progress the storyline between The Judgment Day and the Mysterios.

“It was like, ‘Let’s do it, then, let’s give them something to talk about,’ which is what we try to do anyway, make sure people talk about us tomorrow, next week, next year,” Priest continued. “That’s the goal, right? And let’s do it in a cool way. And she did it, we did our business. She choked him out. We’re telling a story, but also there’s the other side where, ‘Let’s do something that it'll draw more attention.’” [8:49-9:17]

Damian Priest praises Rhea Ripley’s unique ability

As one of the most imposing female superstars in WWE, Rhea Ripley has not looked out of place during her recent physical altercations with Dominik.

Priest shared his belief that nobody else in the company is like the Australian.

“There’s little Rhea can do that doesn’t get attention,” Priest added. “Nobody like her. She’s just imposing, she’s gorgeous, bada**, cool. Everything that you want out of a superstar, Rhea’s got it.” [9:18-9:37]

The Judgment Day’s feud with Edge and the Mysterios will almost certainly continue at Clash at the Castle next month. WWE’s most recent premium live event, SummerSlam, saw Dominik and Rey Mysterio defeat Priest and Finn Balor following interference from Edge.

What should Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day do next in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

