Damian Priest's "ally" to steal his MITB briefcase preventing historic WrestleMania cash-in? Exploring the potential

Damian Priest has the potential to make history during this year's WrestleMania. Except for Seth Rollins, no star has ever cashed in their Money in the Bank briefcase contract at WrestleMania in the history of WWE. With the briefcase still in his contract and both major titles up for defense at 'Mania this year, Damian Priest could easily cash in his contract.

However, there's one star who could play the role of a spoil-sport in Priest's big moment, and it's a former ally - R-Truth.

Cody Rhodes will be challenging Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship at the event against Drew McIntyre.

Priest could spoil Rhodes' dreams by adding himself to the match that everyone has been waiting for or even give Seth Rollins a taste of his own medicine. Whether he does it during or after the match, it would make for an unforgettable moment.

Unfortunately, there might be one star who would prevent Damian Priest from doing it. Over the last several months, R-Truth convinced himself that he was a part of the Judgment Day. He interpreted their beatdowns as initiations into the group. For a while, Damian Priest was even friendly with him and considered him an ally. It didn't last, though, with Truth getting shown brutally he was not part of the faction.

Opposed to the group now, R-Truth has continued making their lives difficult at any opportunity that turns up. He could do this by stealing Damian Priest's briefcase at the critical moment at WrestleMania, preventing him from using the opportunity to cash in and finally win the titles he had been eyeing since winning the contract.

Damian Priest turning on R-Truth was a heartbreaking moment on WWE RAW

Although it was understood that none of The Judgment Day members supported Truth being in the group, of them all, Priest was the friendliest with the star.

He even supported the star when he faced JD McDonagh and spoke up on his behalf several times within the faction.

At the end of the day, though, it was he who turned on the star and had him beaten down to teach him a lesson. Truth felt betrayed, and it was expressed as much when he couldn't explain away the attack as another initiation.