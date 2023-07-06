Damian Priest spotted in 9-year-old WWE video? Know the story!

Damian Priest secured the briefcase at Money in the Bank 2023, and he has put World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on notice. However, this is extremely different from the role he played at Money in the Bank 2014.

Almost a decade ago, Stephanie McMahon cut a backstage segment with The Bella Twins. In the segment, Stephanie wanted Brie Bella escorted out of the building by security after Brie showed her a video where she was humiliated.

When The Billion Dollar Princess called for security, three men showed up, and among them was Damian Priest. Nobody paid any attention to the men or what they were doing at WWE due to the zero impact of their presence in the segment. Little did anyone know that Priest would go on an upward trajectory in his WWE career.

Currently, The Archer of Infamy can be considered one of the top heels in Titanland, especially now that he’s a part of one of the top heel factions, The Judgment Day.

Damian Priest almost cashed in on Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Undoubtedly, several superstars on the WWE RAW roster want to get their hands on the World Heavyweight Championship. Currently, Damian Priest is the only superstar who can challenge for the title anytime, anywhere because of the Money in the Bank contract. Apart from him, others have to build their way to a title match against The Visionary.

On the July 3rd, 2023 edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was defending his title against Dominik Mysterio. The Visionary won when The Archer of Infamy interfered to lay waste to Rollins. Once Seth was struggling to stand, Priest proceeded with the intention of cashing in his MITB contract.

Unfortunately, Finn Balor arrived in the ring and pushed Seth Rollins, and he pushed against Priest, who fell over.

Balor ruined Priest’s chance of cashing in the WWE contract, similar to how Priest ruined Balor’s chances of pinning Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank 2023.

