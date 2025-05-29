Damian Priest to suffer a massive attack for making a bold declaration on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the chances

Damian Priest secured a massive victory over Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event. It was not just a victory but a bold statement that he was done with McIntyre. Now that Priest has finally gotten his redemption, he may set out on a new mission. The 42-year-old could make a bold declaration on SmackDown, stating that he is coming after the United States Championship.

It has been long since The Archer of Infamy held gold in WWE. Therefore, he may confront Jacob Fatu this week and challenge the latter for his coveted title. However, this may completely backfire on him. Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Jacob Fatu could unleash a brutal attack on Damian Priest. They could punish him for stepping up and wreak havoc on the former world champion.

Sikoa and Co. may continue to assault Priest until a horde of referees rushes to the ring to control the situation. There is a high chance of it happening, as it would set the stage for a blockbuster feud between The Punisher and The Samoan Werewolf. This could lead to a huge match between the two stars for the United States Championship.

Besides, Drew McIntyre will be away from SmackDown for a while, and LA Knight is laser-focused on the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. So, Jacob Fatu needs a fresh challenger for his title, and Damian Priest would be the right opponent for him. As a former world champion, the 42-year-old could pose a legitimate threat to Fatu's title reign.

However, this is only speculation, and it all depends on what Triple H and the creative team have in store. What the future holds for Priest remains to be seen.

Damian Priest to win the United States Title before SummerSlam 2025?

Damian Priest will be going after the United States Championship at one point or the other. But the big question is, will he be able to capture that very title before SummerSlam this year? The speculation arose because WWE would potentially look to put The Punisher in a major storyline at the spectacle.

However, the chances of Priest winning the US Title before The Biggest Party of the Summer are very low. Jacob Fatu has been a dominant champion since winning the gold at WrestleMania 41. It does not look like he will lose the championship anytime soon, not until SummerSlam.

The Samoan Werewolf may continue to wreak havoc on the roster as the defending champion. Meanwhile, Damian Priest may have to wait a little longer to get his hands on a championship. The creative team can still showcase a compelling feud between Fatu and Priest on SmackDown.

It will be quite interesting to see if WWE pulls off any shockers before SummerSlam, as the Triple H-led creative is known for its unpredictability.

